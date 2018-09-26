Fashion

How To Clean False Eyelashes For Reuse

Sep 26, 2018
Even your most inexpensive pair of false eyelashes need some good old cleaning so that they look and feel fresh. The first and foremost trick is to remove them gently with the help of an oil-free eye makeup remover instead of just pulling them off your lids.

Clean False Eyelashes Using Baby Shampoo

What You Need

  • Mild baby shampoo
  • Warm water
  • Cotton swabs
  • Paper towels
  • Tweezers

Procedure

Step 1: Dilute a teaspoon of baby shampoo in about a quarter cup of warm water.

Step 2: Place your eyelashes in this soapy solution and allow them to soak for about 2 minutes.

Step 3: Blot out any excess water from the lashes using paper towels.

Step 4: If there are any traces of adhesive still stuck to the lash bands, gently remove them with your tweezers.

Step 5: Place the lashes back into their box, so their shape is maintained until you use them the next time.

