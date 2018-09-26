Islamic preacher Zakir Naik follower arrested in rape case

Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old Kerala-based man suspected to be a follower of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in connection with a rape case, the police said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Amal alias Salsa, was arrested from Mumbai on Monday, they said.

The victim who works as a nurse at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had filed a complaint three months ago and subsequently, a case was registered.

“The accused was arrested from Mumbai on Monday and has been taken into custody for four days,” Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged she met the accused through a matrimonial site and became friends with him and were in a relationship for a year.

The accused had apparently borrowed money from her and did not return. He had been missing since then, said police.

She alleged the accused was a staunch follower of Zakir Naik and used to often speak about him, the officer said.

However, during investigation, police have not found anything substantial to indicate his links with Naik, the officer added.

Police have also scanned through his mobile phone and laptop.