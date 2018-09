Kajal Aggarwal’s latest Instagram pictures are now breaking the internet.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has more than 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account, is not only one of the most popular south actresses but is also a social media sensation.

She always amazes her fans with her sizzling pics.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Sep 25, 2018 at 2:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Sep 1, 2018 at 2:22am PDT