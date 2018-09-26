Maldives Destroy Sculptures Which are a ‘Threat to Islamic Unity’

In the Maldives, a new sculpture, Coralarium, which was created by artist and environmentalist Jason deCaires Taylor, was destroyed last week. It was destroyed for the reason that the sculpture was deemed anti-Islamic. Religious leaders and scholars in the Maldives did not like the semi-submerged artwork, where Islam is the official religion. Islamic law discourages depiction on human figures in the artform. It was on 21 September the work was destroyed under court order with pickaxes, saws and ropes.

The construction took almost 9 months to make and the process involved a huge team of marine engineers, steel fabricators, divers and mould-makers. Specialist materials included pH-neutral steel, which is safe for use in a marine environment. Changing according to light and tides, the artwork was open to resort guests and day visitors.

The government ordered the destruction of the artwork after a court ruled it to be a threat to “Islamic unity and the peace and interests of the Maldivian state”, the Maldives Independent reported, despite the authorities previously granting permission.

The project of sculpture was built by DeCaires Taylor, famous for his underwater sculptures and galleries around the world. It was commissioned by the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort, owned by the Accor hotel group, as an “intertidal gallery”, and was completed in July. The large steel frame with cutouts aiming to mimic the marine world was intended to allow sea life to explore freely within, acting as a new habitat for coral and other species. Thirty human figures were positioned on top and inside the frame at a tidal level, with others submerged beneath. The sculptures were based on life-casts of people, around half of them Maldivian, with some reimagined as hybrid forms including coral or root-like elements.