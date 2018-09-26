PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh on his 86th birthday on Wednesday and prayed for his long life and good health.
Greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr. Singh’s long life and good health.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to the former prime minister, saying the Singh’s birthday is an opportunity to appreciate and remember his contribution towards the cause of nation-building.
Manmohan Singh Ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2018
