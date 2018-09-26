Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Sep 26, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh on his 86th birthday on Wednesday and prayed for his long life and good health.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to the former prime minister, saying the Singh’s birthday is an opportunity to appreciate and remember his contribution towards the cause of nation-building.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Fake-VoterID
May 11, 2018, 06:20 am IST

Fake voter ID card case : Police files criminal case against Congress MLA, 13 others

laughing hard
Mar 18, 2018, 02:44 pm IST

Feel Funny? But it happened: Women hospitalized after laughing too much

Saudi
Jun 26, 2018, 06:59 pm IST

Saudi military cadets to get training from Indian Defence Academy 

newlywed-kin-killed-gift-exploded (1)
Feb 24, 2018, 03:54 pm IST

Newlywed and kin killed after wedding gift explodes, bride’s condition critical

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close