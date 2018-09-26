Saina Nehwal is getting married to her Badminton player boyfriend

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are getting married.

The wedding will reportedly take place on December 16 and will feature about 100 guests. A grand reception is expected to take place on December 21. The two badminton players, who have been training with Pullela Gopichand since 2005, are said to have been dating for the past 10 years.

“Both families had been planning the wedding for a while. They have now finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” a source was quoted as saying.

The two badminton players have been training under Pullela Gopichand since 2005 and while the two have time and again refuted rumours of a romance, they are supposedly dating for the last decade. Saina has been one of the best in the women’s circuit and is currently playing in the Korea Open. She has won 20 major titles, an Olympic bronze and a silver at the World Championships. Kashyap too has been a force to reckon with, having reached the highs of a World No. 6 ranking before injuries hindered his rise in the men’s circuit.

Earlier this year, during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Saina had mentioned how Kashyap has played an important role in motivating her after she won the singles gold.

