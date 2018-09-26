celebrities

Saina Nehwal is getting married to her Badminton player boyfriend

Sep 26, 2018, 05:18 pm IST
1 minute read
Sania-Nehwal

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are getting married.

The wedding will reportedly take place on December 16 and will feature about 100 guests. A grand reception is expected to take place on December 21. The two badminton players, who have been training with Pullela Gopichand since 2005, are said to have been dating for the past 10 years.

“Both families had been planning the wedding for a while. They have now finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” a source was quoted as saying.

The two badminton players have been training under Pullela Gopichand since 2005 and while the two have time and again refuted rumours of a romance, they are supposedly dating for the last decade. Saina has been one of the best in the women’s circuit and is currently playing in the Korea Open. She has won 20 major titles, an Olympic bronze and a silver at the World Championships. Kashyap too has been a force to reckon with, having reached the highs of a World No. 6 ranking before injuries hindered his rise in the men’s circuit.

Earlier this year, during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Saina had mentioned how Kashyap has played an important role in motivating her after she won the singles gold.

Saina has 20 major titles to her name, which include an Olympic bronze and a silver at the World Championships.

Kashyap has also reached the high of a World No. 6 ranking before injuries stopped his rise in the men’s circuit.

Saina is currently playing in the Korea Open. The three-time national champion and former World No 1 has been seeded fifth in Seoul.

Tags

Related Articles

actresses-acted-in-rape-scenes
May 24, 2018, 12:59 pm IST

These are the Mollywood actresses who acted naturally in rape scenes

Feb 14, 2018, 11:41 pm IST

These Bollywood beauties are happy yet they are not their husbands’ first wife: See them

Apr 30, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

Super Romantic Couples Of Bollywood Karan And Bipasha Celebrate Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Esha-Gupta-hot-in-covershoot
Jul 30, 2018, 11:59 am IST

Esha Gupta looks stunningly hot in cover shoot pic

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close