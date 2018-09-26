Bigg Boss a reputed reality show in which Contestants from different walks of life are locked in a common house. They perform and complete various tasks and compete with each other in order to win a cash prize.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is back for the 12th time but this time with some extra style. The superstar will be hosting the controversial show for the 9th time and has got his fans on the heels already. Salman shot for the premiere episode on Saturday where he was seen wearing a multi-coloured sequined blazer. Now, this kind of sartorial flair is not usual for his style but with his beard, Salman was looking dashing in his new look.



As per reports, the blazer is from Angelino and costs around Rs 39, 600.