celebrities

See the whopping amount of Salman Khan’s coat in Bigg Boss

Sep 26, 2018, 07:22 pm IST
1 minute read
Salman-Khan-in-bigg-boss

Bigg Boss a reputed reality show in which Contestants from different walks of life are locked in a common house. They perform and complete various tasks and compete with each other in order to win a cash prize.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is back for the 12th time but this time with some extra style. The superstar will be hosting the controversial show for the 9th time and has got his fans on the heels already. Salman shot for the premiere episode on Saturday where he was seen wearing a multi-coloured sequined blazer. Now, this kind of sartorial flair is not usual for his style but with his beard, Salman was looking dashing in his new look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@beingsalmankhan in #sequins @bigboss12 #exclusive 4 u ??????????????????copy fast every one without giving me credit ????jacket by @angelino

A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello) on


As per reports, the blazer is from Angelino and costs around Rs 39, 600.

Tags

Related Articles

Rubina Tilak Getting Married
Apr 1, 2018, 10:34 am IST

Yet Another Television Actress getting married

Kareena-Saif
Sep 21, 2018, 09:37 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor reveals about her life partner Saif, Marriage life and much more…

bollywood-actresses-married-divorced-men
May 17, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

These are the hot Bollywood beauties married to divorced men

Feb 13, 2018, 02:52 pm IST

Rekha revealed about her daughter’s Debut in Film Industry

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close