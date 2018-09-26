celebrities

Sensational Actress Monalisa’s sun-kissed desi look is breaking the internet

Sep 26, 2018, 08:35 pm IST
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures dressed in a green suit paired with purple and mustard-coloured dupatta, Monalisa is looking gorgeous as she strikes a hot pose. Flaunting her curvaceous figure, Monalisa accentuated her look with a tiny bindi and long tresses.

As the sunlight kisses her glowing skin, she is looking phenomenal, giving a stiff competition to her competitors and getting way ahead of the race. In a follow-up photo, Monalisa is striking a sexy pose under a tree and can be seen looking right into the camera, making hearts flutter.

Adopt The Pace Of Nature… Her Secret is PATIENCE ?…. #sunkissed #naturelove

