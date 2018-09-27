This is why Aamir Khan afraid to Say Anything About Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Case

Supreme Court has rolled out some path-breaking decisions. After passing judgement on Aadhaar and adultery. The apex court will be pronouncing the judgement on whether to refer the question that “a mosque as a place of prayer is a crucial part of Islam”.

Considering Aamir Khan is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known to be politically involved, he was asked to state his opinion about the same at the Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch this afternoon. However, the actor refused to comment and politely turned down the question saying, “Will talk about this later but now if I say something, my picture may be stalled, so let’s talk later.”

But when he was insisted, the actor said, “I won’t speak on anything controversial. My film is releasing…if I say something, my film will get stopped. Let my film release then I will speak”. It has been seen that if any Bollywood actor presents his/her views on the going issues, their movies get opposed by certain groups. Aamir also didn’t want any controversy to be attached with him as if now because his film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is going to release soon.

Earlier in 2016, Aamir had receieved severe flak for his intolerance remark back during the release of Dangal. Perhaps, that’s the reason why the actor wants to ensure he doesn’t comment anything political ahead of Thugs Of Hindostan.