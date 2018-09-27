All You Needs to Know About Kerala Blasters Squad for ISL 2018-19 Season

Kerala Blasters continue their quest for the elusive Indian Super League (ISL) title as season five embarks. They kick-start their campaign against ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata and would hope that they live up to the expectations of their fans.

Coach: David James

David James was appointed midway last season and is set to continue as the head coach of the Blasters. The onus is on the former Liverpool FC custodian as the club wishes to end its barren run in the ISL. The Englishman now has a chance to prove a point as he has been in charge of signing players for the upcoming season. Kerala Blasters fans have demanded a better performance and James will have to deliver this time around.

Indian players: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Anas Edathodika, Zakeer Mundampara, Seiminlen Doungel, Halicharan Narzary, Jithin MS

Foreign players: Cyril Kali, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisa Stojanovic, Nikola Krcmarevic.

Key Foreign Singings

The Kochi-based franchise has made several changes in their squad this season. They have brought in four new foreign players – defender Cyril Kali, midfielder Nikola Krcmarevic and striker duo Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic to bolster their squad this time. Poplatnik is coming off a prolific spell with Slovenian outfit Triglav Kranj and will be expected to shoulder the attacking mantle.

Full Squad for ISL 2018-19 Season

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Sujith Sasikumar

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, Cyril Kali, Lalruatthara, Mohammad Rakip, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Loken Meitei, Sahal Abdul Samad, Kizito Keziron, Deependra Negi, Zakeer Mundampara, Nikola Kr?marevi?, Hrishi Dhath, Courage Pekuson, Halicharan Narzary, Prasanth K, Suraj Rawat, Seiminlen Doungel

Forwards: C.K.Vineeth, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisa Stojanovic

