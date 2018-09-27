BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Passes Verdict on Ayodhya Case

The Supreme Court is delivering its verdict on whether its 1994 judgment, holding that mosque was not essential for offering namaz, be examined by a constitutional bench. Justice Bhushan is reading out the judgement, Here are the excerpts.

Ayodhya case will not be referred to a larger bench

Ayodhya Title suit will be heard in next one month.

Justice Bhushan: “Need to see context”

Earlier finding that mosque is integral to Islam was made in context of land acquisition: Justice Bhushan

1994 order must be treated as observation.

All religions have to be respected equally by the State. Constitution bench judgement was confined to acquisition of land: Justice Bhushan

Justice Nazeer disagrees with other two judges- CJI Mishra and Judge Bhushan.

Mosque must be considered by a larger judge, says Nazeer.

Justice SA Nazeer has penned down a separate judgement which is expected to be read out soon.

