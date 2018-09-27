Latest NewsIndia

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Passes Verdict on Ayodhya Case

Sep 27, 2018, 02:22 pm IST
The Supreme Court is delivering its verdict on whether its 1994 judgment, holding that mosque was not essential for offering namaz, be examined by a constitutional bench.  Justice Bhushan is reading out the judgement, Here are the excerpts.

  • Ayodhya case will not be referred to a larger bench
  • Ayodhya Title suit will be heard in next one month.
  • Justice Bhushan: “Need to see context”
  • Earlier finding that mosque is integral to Islam was made in context of land acquisition: Justice Bhushan
  • 1994 order must be treated as observation.
  • All religions have to be respected equally by the State. Constitution bench judgement was confined to acquisition of land: Justice Bhushan
  • Justice Nazeer disagrees with other two judges- CJI Mishra and Judge Bhushan.
  • Mosque must be considered by a larger judge, says Nazeer.

Justice SA Nazeer has penned down a separate judgement which is expected to be read out soon.

We will keep you posted with more updates as soon as we get it.

 

