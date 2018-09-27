KeralaLatest News

Heavy Rain Predicted in Kerala, Yellow Alert Issued in 8 Districts

Sep 27, 2018, 01:39 pm IST
Heavy rain has been predicted by IMD for Kerala state till 30th of this month. Yellow Alert has been issued in 8 districts. Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode, -Palakkad and Malappuram are the eight districts were the warnings have been issued.

The yellow alert is issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad Wayanad districts on 28th and for Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad districts on 29th and Palakkad, Malappuram, Idukki, Kozhikode districts on 30th.

Citizens are requested to take proper precaution.

