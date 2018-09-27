Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Hindu Temple in US host food counter for supporting Kerala Flood victims

Sep 27, 2018, 11:48 pm IST
There was a special opportunity to buy a plate of Indian food from the Hindu Temple in St. John’s Saturday night. The Newfoundland and Labrador Malayali Association set up a take-out food counter to raise money for victims of the devastating flooding in Kerala, India, which has killed hundreds of people and displaced over a million.

Their goal was to sell 500 meals of curry, rice and naan bread. After just an hour of operating, they had sold 600. “I’m so surprised that the people here are supporting it. I know many people may not even have heard about Kerela but the support is amazing,” said Mini Nair, who helped organize the event. She and her family are from Kerala.

“Not only in the good times but the bad times, we should come together irrespective of being rich or poor, or coming from India or here. We should get together and help people.”

On Sunday, she and her team of volunteers are hosting a donate-what-you-can lunch at the Hindu Temple, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

