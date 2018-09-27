Is Varun Dhawan has any connection with India vs Pakistan cricket match?

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set for his next release Sui Dhaga. And it’s true Varun Dhawan has a connection with India vs Pakistan cricket match in Asia cup.

The last time this young star had a movie releasing on the same time as an Indo-Pak was when Main Tera Hero (MTH) opened in cinemas. That time, India defeated Pakistan and Varun’s Main Tera Hero also became a hit.

This would make the actor quite optimistic as this time too India defeated Pakistan to enter the Asia Cup finals. Now, we can only hope that Sui Dhaga will repeat the same fate as Main Tera Hero.

Sui Dhaga also stars Anushka Sharma is slated to release on 28th September.