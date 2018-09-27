celebrities

Kareena Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in her latest monochrome photo shoot: See Pics

Sep 27, 2018, 10:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
areena-Kapoor-monochrome

Katrina Kaif who launched her Malang photo series that took the internet by storm, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest black and white photoshoot will definitely win your heart. Besides her good looks and her intense eyes, the actress can make heads turn with her latest photo series which has been conducted by photographer Avinash Gowarikar.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? Kareena Kapoor Khan ?

A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? Kareena Kapoor Khan ?

A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gorgeous #kareenakapoorkhan #naturalbeauty #mood #shootlife ?? @avigowariker @mickeycontractor @yiannitsapatori @lakshmilehr @nainas89

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 21, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

You will be surprised to see how attractive and beautiful this model : See Pics

Geetha-Govindam-box-office-collection
Aug 24, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

You don’t believe the whooping box office collection of Geetha Govindam

Dec 27, 2017, 07:10 am IST

Nayanthara celebrates 14 years in the film industry : From Superstar Jodi to Lady Superstar : See Pics

Nayan
Mar 7, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Famous South Indian Actresses Without Makeup – See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close