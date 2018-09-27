Kareena Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in her latest monochrome photo shoot: See Pics

Katrina Kaif who launched her Malang photo series that took the internet by storm, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest black and white photoshoot will definitely win your heart. Besides her good looks and her intense eyes, the actress can make heads turn with her latest photo series which has been conducted by photographer Avinash Gowarikar.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram ? Kareena Kapoor Khan ? A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) on Sep 27, 2018 at 12:40am PDT