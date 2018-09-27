Kerala Nun Rape Case: Trial on Bail Plea of Former Bishop Franco scheduled for October

The trial on the bail plea of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal who has been accused of rape by a Kerala nun is over at Kerala High Court and the order has been scheduled for October 3, that is, next Wednesday. The former bishop of Jalandhar Diocese was sent to two weeks judicial custody till October 6, after being produced before a magistrate court in Pala. The court had on earlier occasion rejected his bail plea and sent him to two days police custody.

A medical check-up of the bishop was conducted at the Kottayam Police Club where he was kept since Saturday. Mulakkal would be lodged at a sub-jail in Kottayam district unless the high court gives him bail.

On the other hand, sister of the Kerala nun, who had accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her, on Monday alleged that the rape accused’s aides have been making life threats to her family. Sister of the Kerala nun had filed a petition to the state DGP, Kottayam SP and Kalady circle inspector demanding protection to their lives and property.

In the complaint, the nun’s sister said that brothers of Franco Mulakkal, who were arrested on September 21 on the charges of rape, have been filing fake complaints against her. Her complaint also stated that Thomas Chittuparamban, a relative of Mulakkal, also threatened to cause harm to her son and brother.