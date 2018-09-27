celebrities

Monalisa donning in a stunning sleeveless suit: See Pics

Sep 27, 2018, 07:37 pm IST
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

In the series of posts shared on her profile, Monalisa can be seen donning a stunning sleeveless dark pink suit with a plunging neckline and a beautiful golden dupatta, pink jhumkas, pink bindi and bangles, looking gorgeous as ever.

 

In Love With This Beautiful Look…. ? #beingretro #lovemylook #nazar ? : @ziaa_rrish love u dear for giving me such lovely looks

Magic ?…. #amazing #lovingit #nazar

