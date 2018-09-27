No Make-up look of South Indian Beauty Queen Nayantara

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She deserves a huge appreciation for making her phase from glamorous actress to a lady superstar.

We can say that Nayanthara is the only lady superstar who is ruling the South Indian films over past years.

After the legendary actress late Sridevi, Nayantara would probably be the one who enjoys the stardom that any superheroes have in the Industry. From commercial mass-masala flicks to content-driven women-centric movies, Nayantara has excelled in selecting the right scripts and making it a success. She started as a Television anchor in Malayalam and then kicked off her film career with Sathyan Anthikad’s Manasinakkare and then stepped into Kollywood with Sharathkumar starrer Ayyaa and her journey continues.

Take a glimpse at how splendid she looks even after giving makeup a miss:

Nayanthara here looks deep in thought at an important event. Even though she is wearing some makeup, she has managed to keep it to a minimal in order to bring out her natural beauty. She makes an effort to look fabulous whatever be the occasion.

She is gorgeously posing for a picture at an endorsement event. Her traditional Indian attire brings out the ethnic natural beauty bestowed upon her by her ancestors. She is in what appears to be a deep pink chiffon sari, matched with a green and gold brocade blouse, and golden dangling earrings.

She clearly went back to the basics. Her hair is fashioned in a neat French braid on the side. She is wearing a red tee and we can understand the level of comfort and simplicity she is going for. Let’s be honest, isn’t that our goal at the end of the day? She topped it off with a black strap sports watch.

She chose to keep it casual here with a breezy navy blue attire and a basic side fish braid. She looks radiant in her natural peachy skin and brushed back hair. Her casual chic look combined with that disarming smile is surely a hands-down winner!

Nayanthara is at an award function, looking elegant as ever. Her skin is absolutely glowing in this gorgeous red, orange, and yellow multicolored sari. She paired it up with a pink (almost red) sequinned blouse and is totally rocking this chic desi look.

Adorable frills, bright colors, and jeans? Sounds exactly like that charming quirky girl next door, doesn’t it? That’s the look she’s going for in this picture. Her skin looks super healthy and her cheeks are absolutely glowing.

A selfie taken in the perfect angle can do wonders, but that shouldn’t matter to someone like Nayanthara, who is naturally blessed. Add the natural sunlight to her beauty and you’ve got yourself a perfect selfie!

With a sleek pulled back ponytail and just a hint of kohl, Nayanthara has us floored with the simplicity of this look. Effortless and stylish at the same time, she proved yet again that makeup or no makeup, she remains the glamorous diva!