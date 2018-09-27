All You Needs to Know About NorthEast United FC Squad for ISL 2018-19 Season

NorthEast United are the only franchise from season one who hasn’t made it into the playoffs ever, leave alone winning the championship. Season five of the ISL will see them have yet another coach at the helm of affairs as they hope to break the jinx.

Coach: Eelco Schattorie

Eelco Schattorie, after being brought in midway through last season to assist Avram Grant, has now been asked to take over the team. The former East Bengal coach will have Arthur Papas as his assistant and will be looking to revive NorthEast United’s fortunes.

Indian players: Pawan Kumar (GK), Gurmeet Singh, Keegan Pereira, Pawan Kumar (DEF), Provat Lakra, Gurwinder Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Simranjit Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rupert Nongrum, Girik Khosla, Kivi Zhimomi.

Foreign players: Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Jose David Leudo, Federico Galego, Augustine Okrah, Juan Cruz Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Foreign Key Players

The Highlanders completely changed their foreign contingent from last season and signed seven new players. The most notable signing among them is former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Nigerian striker has represented his country 11 times and is a proven goalscorer.

Full Squad for ISL 2018-19

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Avilash Paul, TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Robert Lalthlamuana, Simranjeet Singh

Midfielders: Augustine Okrah, Rupert Nongrum, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam, Fanai Lalrempuia, Seityasen Singh, Rowllin Borges, Federico Gallego

Strikers: Kivi Zhimomi, Girik Khosla, Juan Cruz Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche