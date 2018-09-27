Oculus Quest: Facebook Nails It With its VR Device

Facebook on Wednesday unveiled an upgraded Oculus virtual reality headset with the power to handle the intensive graphics of digital worlds in a wire-free experience. When Facebook originally announced the device prototype two years ago it wasn’t clear if it was going be a Gear VR “pro” or a Rift “lite”, it’s clear now that from an experience standpoint that the Quest is more like the latter even if its technical specifications prevent it from reaching the depth of fidelity that you can get on a PC-based system.

What sets the Quest apart from the Go as well as the Rift, is that it is the first-ever headset to carry Oculus Insight, a technology that powers the device’s “inside-out” tracking capabilities. It uses the four ultra wide-angle sensors located on the front of the headset as well as computer vision algorithms to help track your position in real-time.

Oculus Quest comes with Touch controllers, so you can interact with people and objects in a natural way. We’ll have more than 50 games and experiences for Oculus Quest at launch, with more coming soon. This is the wireless virtual reality experience we have been waiting for,” Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said as he unveiled the new hardware and reaffirmed Facebook’s commitment to virtual reality.

The standalone VR headset boasting the same quality experiences as the Oculus Rift but without wires will hit the market early next year at a price of $399.