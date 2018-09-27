Latest NewsSports

See the Winner of Race Involving A Superbike, Two Supercars, An F1 Car, And A Fighter Jet: Watch Video

The competition included a Kawasaki H2R motorcycle, a Tesla P100DL, an Aston Martin New Vantage and Lotus Evora GT 430, F1 car and the two aircraft.

Sep 27, 2018, 10:22 pm IST
This 400-meter race was held during the Teknofest at a new airport in Istanbul, Turkey. The competition included a Kawasaki H2R motorcycle, a Tesla P100DL, an Aston Martin New Vantage and Lotus Evora GT 430, F1 car and the two aircraft.

Yes, surprisingly, the Kawasaki motorcycle is the winner. It was a hard guess, right? From the very beginning, the F1 car and Kawasaki were leading while the jet had a really slow start. In the end, just in the nick of time, the biker won the race.

The fighter jet and private jet raced on parallel runways while the car and bikes raced on the same runaway.

