Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Visits Golden Temple; Seeks Divine Intervention For The Success Of Hubby’s debut film

Salman Khan is all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband) in Bollywood with a romantic film called LoveYatri.

Recently Salman Khan’s sister Arpita visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Arpita sought divine intervention, hoping for a glorious opening for LoveYatri, starring hubby Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain. The film is produced by Arpita’s elder brother, superstar Salman Khan.

Anyone who knows Salman Khan is well aware that his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is the centre of his universe. Arpita, on her part, too dotes on her eldest brother.

Salman Khan’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan, tied the knot (November 18, 2014) with Delhi based businessman Aayush Sharma. It was a star-studded ceremony with the who’s who of Bollywood showing up to be a part of the gala celebrations. From Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif to Kabir Khan and the entire Khan-daan, Arpita and Aayush’s wedding nuptials, which took place at Hyderabad’s royal Taj Falaknuma Palace, will be remembered for a long time. There’s rousing curiosity about Salman’s youngest sister, who although has been clicked often and has posed for the shutterbugs, remains largely unknown to the world.