This is the reason why Tamannah turned Veggie suddenly

The popular actress Tamannah who devours non-vegetarian food turns to complete vegetarian owing to her 5-year-old pet dog Pebble’s ill health. She said that Pebble is not just a pet, but a family member very much attached to her.

Seeing him go through the discomfort as it is suffering from a severe paralysis attack, the actresses vowed to give up something that she loved so that Pebble could recoup. Being a foodie and coming from a Sindhi meat-loving family it is hard for her to quit non-vegetarian but she says that it is all about willpower.

On her professional front, she is currently working on Telugu remake of Queen, Sye Raa Narshima Reddy, F2 Fun and Frustration and Kanne Kalaimanne.