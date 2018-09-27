This is What Health Minister of Kerala Said About Ayushman Bharat

Health Minister of Kerala, K.K Shailaja has expressed her concern that majority of the citizens of Kerala will be exempted from being the beneficiaries of Aayushman Bharath. Compared to other states, Kerala has a superior standard of living. If the beneficiaries are determined based on the economic standard, majority who are receiving the benefits currently will have to be exempted.

As per the statistics released by the Central government, only less than 40 percent of citizens in the country will get the benefits. “When it comes to Kerala, this will be reduced to less than 25 percent” said Shailaja. This is not acceptable for Kerala. She said the concerns regarding Ayushman Bharath is still quite strong in the state.