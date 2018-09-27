Triangle Puff Recipe

Ingredients Of Triangle Puff

1 Cup Wheat flour

1/2 tsp Castor oil

1 tsp Oil

3 Tbsp Cow milk

1-2 Medium Potatoes

1/4 tsp Dry mango powder

1/2 tsp Cumin powder, roasted

1/4 tsp Coriander powder

1/4 tsp Red chilli powder

1/4 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Black pepper (freshly ground)

A pinch of Asafoetida

To taste Rock salt

How to Make Triangle Puff

1. Mix wheat flour, milk and castor oil (water if required) and knead a soft dough. Cover it with wet muslin cloth and let it stand for 20 minutes.

2.Steam potatoes. Peel carefully and mash them.

3.Heat oil in a pan. When the oil is hot add cumin seeds. When it starts spluttering, add roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, dry coriander powder, dry mango powder and asafoetida. Cook for 15 seconds.

4. Add potatoes and rock salt and mix it properly and cook for 1 minute.

5. Remove the pan from flame. The stuffing for the samosas is ready.

6. Roll chapatti and stuff it with the mashed potato mixture. Fold it into triangular samosa-like shape.

7. Bake these samosas at 160 C, till they are light brown in colour.

8. Serve hot.