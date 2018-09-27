(video)India’s First Hypercar – The Vazirani Shul Unvieled and its Awesome!

You may or may not know it, but the fact is India has been home to some sports cars in the past. The DC Avanti, DC TCA and the Race-Mo are some of them and if you move to the hypercar segment, we have the Shul now. The Shul is a brainchild of Chunky Vazirani, who has previously worked with car makers like Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and Yamaha. Kazunori Yamauchi, producer of the Gran Turismo video game series has also helped in the design.

Vazirani Automotive’s headquarters in Mumbai displayed the concept model of the Shul hypercar. The Shul is an all-electric hypercar which will also have a turbine engine on board to charge the batteries up and produce a beautiful sound note, similar to the Y2K superbike, from the top exiting centre exhaust.

The car is entirely fashioned out of carbon fibre. One can see the mythical influences in the design especially in the headlights and the side vents. The side vents look like they are heavily inspired by Lord Shiva’s Trishul, that is where the name Shul is derived from. Michelin makes the tyres of the car. Chunky said the car is made to be adept at handling high speeds even around corners and not just at straight lines. Interestingly the car doesn’t have any side view mirrors and a bunch of cameras does the job instead. Watch the video of the car for yourself: