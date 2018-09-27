(video)The Most Awaited Trailer of Virat Kohli is Here. Don’t Miss It

It has been some time that Virat Kohli has been posting teasers of his trailer- a trailer, not of a movie. It was quite evident that this was a campaign for his apparel brand Wrogn, the audience was intrigued to know what the Trailer was really about. The fans of Indian captain wanted to see him in the stylish avatar and it seems they are getting it.

Virat Kohli shared the Trailer, that is not for a movie on Twitter. His caption reads, “We did put the right date on the poster, it’s just that we decided to release it on the #Wrogn date. ? So, without further ado, here is #TrailerTheMovie. Check it out while I prepare my Oscar acceptance speech. ? @StayWrogn #StayMadStayWrogn Watch the trailer here:

Virat is doing all kinds of things in the trailer which are expected out of movie heroes but Virat does it in his own style. This trailer looks spoof of all cliché superhero or action movies. Did you like the trailer? Let us know in the comments.