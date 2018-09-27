Vijay Deverakonda asks fans to decide release date for his new film

Vijay Deverakonda, ever since the success of Arjun Reddy, has had an increasing fan base. The star also regularly interacts with his fans online on social platforms. Recently, he took to Twitter to ask his fans about the release date of his upcoming film NOTA. He gave four options for it: a) Oct 5 b) Oct 10 c) Oct 18 D) NOTA.

‘NOTA’ will mark Vijay’s Tamil debut. NOTA is a political thriller that is directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame. The film is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green on a huge budget. Mehreen Pirzada plays the female lead in the film, the star cast also includes Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles.

As per the recent reports, Vijay will dub himself in Tamil for his character in this political thriller.

The actor was last seen in Geethagovindam and has turned out to be a big hit and his fans are expecting another big hit from him with NOTA.