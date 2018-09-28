A Simple Lunch Recipe- Tomato Basil Risotto With Grilled Chicken

Mixing Italian with Indian Tomato Basil Risotto With Grilled Chicken is a complete where an Italian Risotto is served along with desi grilled chicken. A delicious lunch meal you can serve over the weekends to your family.

Tomato Basil Risotto With Grilled Chicken

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

For the Tomato Basil Risotto

1/2 cup Arborio rice

1/3 cup Homemade tomato puree

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

2 teaspoons Garlic, finely chopped

10 Basil leaves

Salt, to taste

1 cup Vegetable stock

For the Grilled Chicken

1/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1 teaspoon Ginger, paste

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

2 teaspoons Kashmiri red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

How to make

To begin making the Tomato Basil Risotto Recipe With Grilled Chicken we will first make the risotto.

To make the Tomato Basil Risotto

Heat a pressure cooker with olive oil on medium flame, add in the garlic, till it turns golden brown.

Next, add in basil leaves, and the tomato puree and cook, until it comes to a single boil.

To this add the arborio rice and continue to saute for 10-12 minutes.

Finally add in the vegetable stock, salt and close the pressure cooker.

Pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles and turn off the heat. Set Tomato Basil Risotto aside and let the pressure release naturally. The rice will continue to cook while the pressure is still present.

To make the Grilled Chicken

In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken along with yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, lemon juice, garam masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt as required.

Allow this to marinate for about an hour.

Heat some oil in a grilling pan on medium heat, place the marinated chicken and allow them to cook till well done.

Carefully flip the chicken and cook from another side as well.

Brush some more oil or butter on top while the chicken is grilling.

Once the chicken is soft, juicy, and nicely cooked, transfer to a serving plate.