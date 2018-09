Adah Sharma who is currently in London shooting for Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jammwal was shooting an action sequence in the same Castle as she shot the entire 1920 in!

The actress who was very excited says,” from 1920 to 2018 it’s been almost a hundred years and I’m so happy to be back to where it all started.

In commando 3 u will see me totally different from 1920. But my audience waits to see me doing different things .”

Check out the pictures below: