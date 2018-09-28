Latest Newscelebrities

Bigg Boss 12 : Anup Jalota’s Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu Enjoys in Swimming Pool; Watch Video

Sep 28, 2018, 10:15 pm IST
Anup Jalota’s girlfriend Jasleen Matharu have set the temperatures soaring inside the Bigg Boss 12 house with their romantic chemistry.

In the recent episode, Jasleen was seen planting a peck on Jalota’s cheeks and forehead while other inmates froze at their positions and were seen burning like hell.

The 28-year-old singer skipped the heartbeats of the male inmates when she slipped into a skimpy red bikini inside the swimming pool. While Roshmi Banik, Deepak Kumar, Saurabh Patel and Romil Chaudhary joined Jasleen inside the pool, others looked quite envious standing outside the pool.

In an unseen video on Voot, as Jasleen was having a good time relaxing in the pool, her 65-year-old boyfriend Anup Jalota joined her and started chit-chatting with her. She even invited Jalota inside the pool but the bhajan samrat chose to dip only his feet while sitting at the nearby edge.

