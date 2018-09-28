Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 on Friday, September 28. His most recent film, Sanju, was also his most successful. Based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, the biopic directed by mass favourite Rajkumar Hirani broke box office records upon release and made over Rs 500 crore.

Let’s trace back to his debut film 11 years ago with Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Though the film was a flop at the box office, Ranbir’s charming looks won him fans across the country.

Although he didn’t have a 100 per cent box office hits in his career, he has ranked high in among one of the best actors in the history of the country. Having born in the royal Kapoor family, it might have not been easy for the actor but Ranbir Kapoor showcased his persona so well that he received some amazing offers that have outlined his career well.

Some praiseworthy performances of the actor are Barfi!, Tamasha, Bombay Velvet, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Jagga Jasoos and the latest with Sanju.

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

The newest lovebirds in Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be having a lot of fun in Bulgaria.

Let’s have a look at the actor’s rare pics: