Caught On Camera: BJP Leader’s Grandson Forcefully Kisses YouTuber

A shocking video had emerged where a BJP leader’s grandson had forcefully kissed a YouTuber.

The incident occurred on Monday night where the accused Kunal Chaudhary had forcibly kissed of a Greater Noida-based video jockey and YouTube video blogger.

This took place in a restaurant near the Yamuna River bank where the victim took her dinner on her visit to Agra.

It was alleged that the victim and her friends were assaulted & abused by the accused.

The police were informed of the matter by a local resident, and have booked the accused.

Kunal and his associates were booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.