Harshvardhan Rane’s fan drives for 20 hours to meet him in Russia!

Sometimes, the extent to which fans go to exhibit their love and affection for their favourite Bollywood actors turns out to be surprising for them as well. Recently, Harshvardhan Rane was pleasantly surprised by his female fan, who followed him all the way to Russia!

The talented actor, who won huge appreciation for his latest war drama, PALTAN, recently visited Russia to represent Indian cinema at the Colors of India festival.

Little did the actor anticipate about a female fan travelling for 20 hours from Cheboksary to the event location in Russia to catch a glimpse of her favourite actor at the festival. When Harshvardhan’s fan learnt about the festival venue, she headed straight to the auditorium and expressed her love and admiration for him in front of the gathered crowd.

Within no time, Harshvardhan rushed to where his fan was seated and spent some time talking to her and also clicked selfies. In fact, the actor reciprocated his love on her social networking site.

Harshvardhan enthralled the audience, especially his female fans with his first energetic dance performance on the global platform. The talented actor was also part of a big meet-and-greet session with his ardent female fans who drove 1500 kms just to meet him and also sang his popular song, ‘Tu Kheench Meri Photo’ (Sanam Teri Kasam) followed by a flash mob activity.

Besides representing Indian Cinema at the global level by inaugurating the ceremony with other artists and embassy people, Harshvardhan, during his trip, also shook a leg with 70 gorgeous and talented dancers.