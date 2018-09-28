ISL 2018-19: All You Need to Know About Chennaiyin FC

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to begin their title defence this Sunday when they face fellow finalists from last season, namely Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore. After being crowned the champions in the previous season, the club announced the following day that manager John Gregory would remain at the helm. The management was also quick to tie down the services of Mailson Alves and Gregory Nelson two days after their impressive performances against Bengaluru FC.

To fill up space left by Sereno, the club brought in Eli Sabia. Along with him, the Marina Machans’ side has also acquired the services of Spanish attacking midfielder Andre Orlandi and Palestinian forward Carlos Salom, who will be expected to lead the charge along with Indian international Jeje Lalpekhua. Here is the full squad of Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC Squad:

Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Bernard

Defenders: Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay

Midfielders: Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, Andrea Orlandi, Francisco Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bedashwor Singh, Zonunmawia

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Carlos Antonio Salom

