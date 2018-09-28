Indian Super LeagueLatest News

ISL 2018-19: Check Out the Schedule and Know How to Watch

Sep 28, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
ISL Season 5 is all set to start and the opening match itself looks like a mouth-watering prospect. ATK and Kerala Blasters will look to leave behind the horrors of the previous season, with both failing to make it into top 4. The tournament will have two breaks in between two FIFA windows (in October and November) and one for India’s preparatory camp for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The Tournament Starts On…

ISL Season 5 is set to begin on Saturday, September 29 at 7.30 pm IST, between ATK and Kerala Blasters. There will be two international breaks during the first half of the season – October 8-16 and November 12-20.

The Schedule Looks Like This…

Where Can I Watch ISL?

No surprises here. Star Sports have the rights to the ISL in India this season as well and will be broadcasting games on their network of channels. You can also stream it live on Hotstar and JioTV.

Now that you got it all, What are you waiting for? Lets football!

