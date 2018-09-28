Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2018-19. Here is All You Need to Know

Jamshedpur FC joined the Indian Super League (ISL) last season and finished fifth on the table. For the 2018-19 season, they have brought in former Atletico Madrid coach Cesar Ferrando and Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.

With the likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bikash Jairu and Michael Soosairaj on the flanks, and Sergio Cidoncha and Carlos Calvo complementing them, the wings are the strong points for Jamshedpur FC. They will be a threat down the flanks with a lot of options available.

The midfield is an issue for Jamshedpur given that only Mario Arques and Memo are established names. The lack of an experienced Indian midfielder could hurt them. Here is a complete squad of Jamshedpur FC.

Complete Squad:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders: Sanjay Balmuchu, Raju Gaikwad, Tiri, Pratik Chaudhari, Robin Gurung, Dhanachandra Singh, Yumnam Raju, Karan Amin

Midfielders: Mario Arqués, Pablo Morgado, Vishal Das, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Memo, Mobashir Rahman, Carlos Calvo, Bikash Jairu

Strikers: Tim Cahill, Gourav Mukhi, Sergio Cidoncha, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

New signings

Indian players: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Sanjay Balmuchu, Raju Gaikwad, Pratik Chaudhuri, Dhanachandra Singh, Michael Soosairaj

Foreign players: Tim Cahill, Carlos Calvo, Sergio Cidoncha, Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado.