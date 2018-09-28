Perfect Hairstyles For Round Faces

These are the hairstyles which suit for round faces:

Ruffled Tie Up

The tied back hairdo with a ruffled style is chic and edgy.

Half Up Style

The hairdo is styled in the half up style. The hairdo can be decorated with a flower accessory.

Knotted Top

The top knot in the half up style is exquisite and elegant. The is an apt Indian hairstyle for round face.

Blunt Bob

The chic blunt bob is styled with a side bang. The hairdo is chic and elegant

Bouffant Effect

This half up style is done with a double bouffant which just makes the hairdo very edgy. This style suits the round face too.

Burgundy Pulled Back

The pulled back style is elegant and chic. The hairdo with sheer burgundy touch is pretty and edgy.

Golden Volume

The golden locks styles in the half up style present a thick and sensual image. The style is edgy and pretty displaying volume.