Plane Falls Off Runway And Crashes Into Sea

Sep 28, 2018, 09:58 am IST
On Friday, a plane falls off the runway and crashes into a sea.

Papua New Guinea’s national airlines Air Niugini carried 36 passengers & 11 crew members at the time of the incident.

The place was attempting to land at the Weno Airport and ended up in Chuuk lagoon, according to the local reports.

The passengers & crew members were safe & with no serious injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check-ups.

The Boeing 737 aircraft hit the lagoon surrounding the small island about 09.30 AM  local time (23: 30 GMT Thursday/ 05:00 AM IST).

The reason for the crash yet to be ascertained, and as per reports, Papua New Guinea’s Accident Investigation Commission was preparing to send a team to the accident site.

