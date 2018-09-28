PM Modi Wishes Lata Mangeshkar Happy Birthday Via Twitter

TODAY is the famous playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. And on her 89th birthday, the legendary singer received greetings from various well-wishers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his wished on his Twitter handle:

Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country’s development. May you lead a long life filled with good health. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2018

Appreciating her melodious voice, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and healthy life to @mangeshkarlata, who has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna. May her melodious voice continue to mesmerise millions across the world for years to come #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 28, 2018

Born to a family of musicians on September 28, 1929, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, Mangeshkar is the second female vocalist after M.S. Subbulakshmi to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001

She is also the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke award, three National Film Awards and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award 12 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many others.

A doyenne among playback singers, her career spans over seven decades and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.