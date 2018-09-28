Indiacelebrities

PM Modi Wishes Lata Mangeshkar Happy Birthday Via Twitter

Sep 28, 2018, 02:02 pm IST
Lata Mangeshkar
PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar

TODAY is the famous playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. And on her 89th birthday, the legendary singer received greetings from various well-wishers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his wished on his Twitter handle:

Appreciating her melodious voice, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Born to a family of musicians on September 28, 1929, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, Mangeshkar is the second female vocalist after M.S. Subbulakshmi to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001

She is also the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke award, three National Film Awards and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award 12 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many others.

A doyenne among playback singers, her career spans over seven decades and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

