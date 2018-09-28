celebrities

Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt celebrated his birthday with their mothers: See Pics

Sep 28, 2018, 01:17 pm IST
Less than a minute
Ranbir-&-Alia

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 36, the Brahmastra actor celebrated his birthday (September 28) surrounded by family and friends at a get-together hosted by his aunt, Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima Jain, on Thursday. Ranbir and Rima share the same birthday. Girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor were all there for the special occasion. The group enjoyed some laid-back family fun and photo ops at the cosy dinner party.

Here are the pictures Neetu posted from the casual birthday bash, which she paired with a sweet caption that read, “Happy ?? to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ?? loads of love and duas ?? #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy ? to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ?? loads of love and duas ?? #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky ???

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

The newest lovebirds in Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be having a lot of fun in Bulgaria.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 23, 2018, 09:29 pm IST

Vijay Wins Best International Actor award 2018

Jan 19, 2018, 08:30 pm IST

Karishma Sharma’s latest bikini photo shoot ; see how beautiful she is

mama-mia
Apr 14, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

These are few things about Mia Khalifa which everyone would like to know

Deepika-shares-Rare-pic,-Netizens-are-waiting-for-Ranveer's-comment
Jul 3, 2018, 09:34 am IST

Deepika shares Rare pic, Netizens are waiting for Ranveer’s comment: See Pic

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close