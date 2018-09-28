KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Verdict : We will be going to Sabarimala temple soon, says Trupti Desai

Sep 28, 2018, 08:01 pm IST
Activist Trupti Desai welcomed the Supreme Court’s order which stated that women can enter the Sabarimala Temple.

Trupti Desai and a group of women entered the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra which is banned for women. They also campaigned to get entry into the Mahalakshmi temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.

She then said that she would visit the Sabarimala Temple along with other women.

Desai is the founder of Bhumata Brigade, an organisation which fights for women’s justice and fights corruption.

In reference to the Sabarimala Temple verdict, Desai said that she planned on visiting the shrine soon, with other women.

“Yes, we will be going to Sabarimala. We’ll announce the date soon. Nothing confirmed yet…I welcome the Supreme Court verdict with all my heart. It is a big victory for women and the Constitution. The Supreme Court verdict has effectively ended the discrimination of women,” Desai said.

