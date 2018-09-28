celebrities

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani raising temperature with their sizzling chemistry

Sep 28, 2018, 11:07 am IST
As per the reports Kiara Advani has come on board with Shahid Kapoor for the much talked about Arjun Reddy remake. Before we get a glimpse of their chemistry in that romantic drama, here’s a sizzling picture of the two actors. No, it is not from the film but from the single ‘Urvashi’, a remake of the Prabhu Dheva chartbuster, sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In the poster, the duo’s sizzling chemistry is raising excitement for the song. While Kiara is looking uber-hot in a sequined red dress, Shahid is looking dapper in his all-black outfit. Looking at the duo, it can be certainly said they are definitely going to mesmerise the fans with their dance moves and breathtaking chemistry.

 

Video drops tomorrow.? #TakeItEasy @kiaraaliaadvani @yyhsofficial #BhushanKumar @directorgifty @tseries.official @hungamamusic

Take it easy #Urvashi @kiaraaliaadvani @yyhsofficial #BhushanKumar @directorgifty @tseries.official @hungamamusic

