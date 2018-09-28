Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani raising temperature with their sizzling chemistry

As per the reports Kiara Advani has come on board with Shahid Kapoor for the much talked about Arjun Reddy remake. Before we get a glimpse of their chemistry in that romantic drama, here’s a sizzling picture of the two actors. No, it is not from the film but from the single ‘Urvashi’, a remake of the Prabhu Dheva chartbuster, sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In the poster, the duo’s sizzling chemistry is raising excitement for the song. While Kiara is looking uber-hot in a sequined red dress, Shahid is looking dapper in his all-black outfit. Looking at the duo, it can be certainly said they are definitely going to mesmerise the fans with their dance moves and breathtaking chemistry.