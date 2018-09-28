celebrities

Stunning Pictures Of Sensational Naagin Actress Mouni Roy

Sep 28, 2018, 08:47 am IST
Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Gold opposite to Akshay Kumar continues to rule on Instagram. Recently she shared her latest pictures. No doubt Pictures of Mouni Roy is too hot to handle.

Mouni also likes to keep her fans in the loop by posting images on her social media accounts. Her love for good style and amazing fashion is never-ending.

Each time she posts something on Instagram, her pictures go viral.

Soon after stepping into the film industry, Mouni Roy grabbed the big-budget films opposite big actors. The films like Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Made in China with Rajkummar Rao and Raw with John Abraham, fell in her kitty. But apart from her professional life, Mouni has made many heads turn with her glamorous avatar.

Let’s have a look at her stunning pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Repost @sashajairam with @get_repost ??? mid week surprise @imouniroy ? styled by @rishika_devnani #sashajairamphotography

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chronicles of an evening foretold..

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Random art …. . . . Bts with the extremely talented young pretty @sashajairam Styled by @rishika_devnani Outfit by @anusoru @chettiarqueensly @mukeshpatilmakeup @eshagupta1331 ?

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In the night air , by the sea my sentences loose shape & meaning .. & am invariably waiting for godot … ? & lens flare by My Nikhil Sir ??

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“ Yellow “ by my @anishavarma as she called this ! ???

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream ~ Edger Allan Poe

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Filthy Flamingo ?

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

