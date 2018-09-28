This is What Kerala Blaster’s Coach David James Said About ATK’s Model

Kerala Blasters went through a very difficult period last season. David James was brought into the team as coach to replace Rene Meulensteen in January this year after the latter was sacked. Although James couldn’t help the team climb to last four there was some kind of revival since his arrival. He was then rewarded with a three-year contract and a long-term plan was put in place at Blasters.

But ATK has adopted a completely different recruitment model, signing proven and high-profile players from the past seasons of ISL. He compared the Blasters and ATK model.

“All the players of ATK like Kalu Uche, Andre Bikey, John Johnson, Manuel Lanzarote are guys who have performed at a very high level in the ISL in the past. Good luck to ATK,” James began, speaking exclusively to Goal. I like the balance that we’ve got. Our average age is around 22.6. We have a very young squad. Our recruitment was based on longevity. Our two-to-three-year plan means that younger players will then hit their prime. It is not to say that they can’t be excellent this season and get even better.

“With a long-term plan, it is nice to think that our players will become desirable for other teams. I get their (ATK) model. Instant success is their aim which is understandable. Our model is that we want success but we are also prepared to build. We are an agricultural community in Kerala so we are used to taking a bit of time over certain things. Our model works for us”.

