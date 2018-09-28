World Heart Day 2018 : These are the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack

World Heart Day 2018 is observed on September 29. This day is meant to raise awareness about heart health and how important it is to take care of heart.
A heart attack is a serious medical emergency in which the blood supply to the heart is suddenly blocked, often due to a blood clot. The warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack can vary from person to person, however, the classic symptoms of silent heart attack may include:
1.Severe fatigue or physical discomfort
2.Lightheadedness
3.Shortness of breath
4.Nausea
5.Vomiting
6.Poor sleep
7.Age-related ache or pain
8.Indigestion or other gastrointestinal distress
Post Your Comments