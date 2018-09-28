Health & FitnessLatest News

World Heart Day 2018 : These are the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack

Sep 28, 2018, 07:45 pm IST
World Heart Day 2018 is observed on September 29. This day is meant to raise awareness about heart health and how important it is to take care of heart.

A heart attack is a serious medical emergency in which the blood supply to the heart is suddenly blocked, often due to a blood clot. The warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack can vary from person to person, however, the classic symptoms of silent heart attack may include:

1.Severe fatigue or physical discomfort

2.Lightheadedness

3.Shortness of breath

4.Nausea

5.Vomiting

6.Poor sleep

7.Age-related ache or pain

8.Indigestion or other gastrointestinal distress

