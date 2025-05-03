India halts all imports from Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

India has imposed an immediate ban on all direct and indirect imports of goods from Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the commerce ministry on May 2. The updated Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 now includes a clause prohibiting the import or transit of any goods originating from or exported by Pakistan, regardless of whether they were previously permitted. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) cited national security and public policy concerns as the rationale behind the move, stating that any exceptions would require explicit government approval.

This action comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, many of them tourists. Intelligence findings have linked the attack to Pakistan-based terror networks, prompting India to take multiple strong measures in response. In addition to the trade ban, India has already suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a vital water-sharing agreement between the two nations signed in 1960, as a signal of worsening bilateral ties due to ongoing cross-border terrorism.

India had earlier shut down the Wagah-Attari trade route, the only formal trade link between the two countries, and cancelled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including medical visas. Pakistani citizens currently in India have been instructed to leave within a stipulated time frame. In retaliation, Pakistan has threatened to revoke all bilateral agreements with India, including the historic Simla Agreement. The diplomatic fallout highlights the deepening strain between the two countries following the deadly Pahalgam attack.