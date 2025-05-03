NEET-UG 2025: 3-tier monitoring set; cheating may lead to 3-year ban

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2025 examination on May 4, a robust three-tier monitoring system—spanning district, state, and centre levels—has been established to ensure the exam is conducted securely and fairly. With over 22.7 lakh candidates expected to sit for the test across 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities, the Education Ministry has emphasized strict adherence to protocol. Most examination venues are situated in government or government-aided institutions to ensure better oversight and security.

To enhance exam integrity, mock drills were scheduled for May 3 at all centres to check the readiness of key security measures such as mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication, and manpower for frisking. These additional steps come in response to the irregularities that plagued NEET-UG 2024, including paper leaks and impersonation cases. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also been actively cracking down on social media platforms suspected of enabling unfair practices.

Candidates caught using unfair means at any stage—before, during, or after the test—face debarment from NTA exams for up to three years, alongside possible criminal charges under the new Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. This law allows prosecution of impersonators, facilitators, and those involved in cheating rackets. Additionally, in light of rising summer temperatures, state authorities have been instructed to ensure essential amenities like drinking water, power supply, portable toilets, and medical support at all exam centres.