Amit Shah Issues Strong Warning For Those Who Raises Anti-Indian Slogans

Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack against those who raise anti-India slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Shah said that such elements will be put in jail during the tenure of BJP government. He was speaking, citing the arrest of five right activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and alleged connection with Maoists.

“The BJP government recently caught those who were plotting to spread poison among castes, murders and an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kill him. The Congress, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu, all of them, started crying hoarse and questioned the arrests citing human rights and freedom of expression,” he said at a party event in Naraina today.

“When the Mumbai police arrested the Maoists who wanted to create caste problems in the country and was conspiring to kill PM Modi, the entire opposition started questioning the arrest and said that free speech is at stake”, he said. Watch the video of his speech here:

He welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision for keeping the rights activists under “house arrest” Shah praised the Maharashtra government for bringing all the evidence and facts before the apex court.