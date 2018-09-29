ATK v Kerala Blasters: Here is the Score After First Half

Both ATK and Kerala Blasters have been slow starters in ISL but the first half of the opening match saw some thick action. Kerala started attacking soon and Poplatnik had a good chance as he headed towards goal but his efforts went wide. The first corner of the match also came Poplatniks way and Lakic Pesic rises the highest to meet the ball but a goalline clearance by Sena Ralte keeps the score 0-0.

ATK soon responded with another corner as Dheeraj got a momentary scare. The teenage sensation, however, managed to keep it clean after a Lanzerotte delivery. Poplatnik then missed a good chance to goal, because of a poor first touch. But it was on the 32nd minute that Kerala missed their biggest chance of the match. Arindam sent one smashing towards the net but ATK keeper did well to save it. 4 minutes later ATK missed another chance, Pronay Halder rushed in and shoots but it was well saved by Dheeraj.

The Score is still tied at 0 – 0 and there hasn’t been much to chose between the teams in the first half